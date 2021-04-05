You can soon get J&J and second-dose only of Pfizer at MDC North. Here’s what to know

The federally supported vaccine site at Miami Dade College North campus will soon have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock again. It will also stop offering first-dose Pfizer shots.

The changes will go into effect Tuesday, April 6. People who got their first Pfizer shot at MDC North will still be able to get their second Pfizer dose.

Here’s what to know:

Which COVID-19 vaccine is at MDC North? Who can get it?

Floridians 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, 21 days apart. However, if you want to get it at MDC North, you only have until 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, to do so.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, only people 18 and older will be eligible for a shot at MDC North. That’s because MDC North will stop giving first-dose Pfizer shots and will start offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You do not need to live in Miami-Dade County to get a COVID-19 vaccine at MDC North. However, you will need to show proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license.

Teens 16 and 17 will also need to have a parent or legal guardian with them the day of their vaccination with documentation that includes a birth certificate and the state’s screening and consent form. The form can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website. Forms will also be available on site.

Teens 16 and 17 who can’t get their first Pfizer shot at MDC North Monday will need to look for a state-run site, hospital or pharmacy that carries Pfizer.

Anyone who receives their first dose Pfizer shot at MDC North can still get their second dose at the same location. You can also visit one of the “satellite” sites instead. (More on this later).

Does MDC North require appointments? Hours?

No. You can just show up and wait in line. If you want to preregister for a shot, visit myvaccine.fl.gov

MDC North offers vaccines every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Can I get my vaccine at the FEMA satellite sites? Where are they?

The FEMA-supported “satellite” sites will be at Allen Park Community Center at 1770 NE 162nd St. in North Miami Beach and at the Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Dr. through April 7. The sites will then move to Liberty City and Cutler Bay.

The pop-ups are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

However, the sites are only offering second-dose Pfizer shots to people who got their first dose at MDC North or one of the previous FEMA satellite site locations. People who got their first dose at one of the satellite sites can also get their second Pfizer shot at MDC North.