Will Walmart, Winn-Dixie and others reschedule J&J shots? Here’s the plan in Florida

Pharmacies across Florida are following the federal government’s recommendation to temporarily stop using Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine while reports of rare blood clots are investigated.

But what happens if you already had a J&J vaccination scheduled at Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie or another pharmacy? Do you need to look online for another appointment?

Here’s what the pharmacies told us:

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores with COVID-19 vaccines in Florida had J&J, Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability.

If you had a J&J appointment, the store will first try to give you a different vaccine. That will depend on supply. If not, the pharmacy will cancel your appointment and will work to reschedule your shot whenever that is possible.

Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket

Anyone who booked an upcoming J&J appointment through Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más or Harveys Supermarket will be notified that their appointment is canceled, parent company Southeastern Grocers told the Miami Herald.

The Jacksonville-based company is encouraging those with canceled appointments to check the online portal for Moderna and Pfizer appointment availability.

For Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Harveys, visit harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Harveys can be found in Florida, but not in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe counties.

Publix

Publix did not have to cancel J&J appointments because its last J&J vaccinations were during the weekend. If you’re hoping to get vaccinated at Publix, you can still do so, but not with J&J. The grocery store chain has Moderna. To check for appointment availability, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS and CVS y mas

Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS and CVS y mas stores that have COVID-19 vaccines in Florida carry Pfizer, not J&J. You can check for appointments at CVS.com.

If you or someone you know scheduled a J&J vaccination through CVS, likely in another state, expect to get a cancellation email. The company told CNBC it would also follow up with those customers to reschedule with another vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores that have COVID-19 vaccines in Florida carry Pfizer or Moderna, not J&J. If you or someone you know scheduled a J&J vaccination through Walgreens, likely in another state, expect to be notified that your appointment is canceled.

However, Walgreens said it will first try to reschedule you for another vaccine before canceling. That will depend on supply availability.