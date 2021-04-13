Hard Rock Stadium has a new second-dose vaccine policy. Here’s what to know

Floridians 16 and older can now get their second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium, even if they received their first shot elsewhere.

The change is one of several that took effect Monday at the Miami Gardens site. Previously, you could get a second dose of Pfizer at the stadium only if you got your first one there.

Proof of Florida residency is still required. You’ll also have to show your CDC vaccination card. Teens 16 and 17 also need to have a parent or legal guardian with them to give consent.

But keep in mind that there is a second dose waiting for you at the site where you received your first dose. So it might be easier to get your second shot at the same place.

Remember, some vaccine sites schedule your second-dose appointment simultaneously with your first shot and others schedule it on site after your first shot. Some places, like Hard Rock Stadium, tell you to return after 21 days with your state-issued photo ID and CDC vaccination card. That’s the date listed on your CDC vaccine card.

Hard Rock’s second dose policy change could be particularly useful for people who got their first shot in another county, even though they live near the stadium. It’s also good news for people who weren’t able to get their second shot at the FEMA “satellite” sites. The pop-ups were scheduled to end their run at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in Liberty City and Cutler Bay.