A Hialeah walk-up COVID vaccine site goes from pop-up to open for two weeks

The East Hialeah COVID vaccine site in Babcock Park, originally scheduled to run for just a few days last week, will be open the next two weeks, from Wednesday through April 20.

Credit 1,000 vaccines from Larkin Community Hospital, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said.

But, there will be some changes from Babcock’s previous pop-up incarnation.

Where and when?

Babcock Park, 651 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah. Using Miami-Dade street numbering and nomenclature, that’s four blocks west of LeJeune Road (Northwest 42nd Avenue) and two blocks south of Northwest 62nd Street (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd).

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and shots start at 9 a.m.

Which vaccine?





Pfizer, but this is now a first-shot-only site.

Are appointments necessary?

Nope. This is a walk-up site.

Who can get vaccinated?

Florida residents 18 or older with either a Florida driver’s license or a state identification card and teens 16 or 17 with a doctor’s note claiming extreme vulnerability.