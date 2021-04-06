Where can you get a J&J? There’s a one day pop-up in Cutler Bay

Are you looking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in South Florida?

A new J&J pop-up opened in Cutler Bay at 10 a.m. Tuesday. But you better hurry because it’s a one-day event.

J&J vaccines will be given at Feeding South Florida - Bridge to Hope, 10701 SW 184th St., until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. Nomi Health is hosting the pop-up through its partnership with the state.

Remember, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose and can be given to people 18 and older. Appointments are not required but pre-registration is recommended at https://commvax.patientportalfl.com/s/?language=en_US

If you have questions about the pop-up, call 844-770-8548.

Where else can I get J&J in South Florida?

If you can’t make it to Tuesday’s pop-up, there are a few other places you can look to for J&J.

The federally-supported site at Miami Dade College North campus began offering J&J vaccines Tuesday and appointments are not required. You might also be able to book a J&J appointment online through select pharmacies, including Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

Other J&J pop-ups have previously appeared alongside select Feeding South Florida distribution events as part of the state’s efforts to vaccinate underserved communities.