People 16 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Here’s what to know

Florida’s vaccination age criteria dropped from 40 to 18 on Monday, April 5, with some vaccination sites also eligible to give doses to teens who are 16 and 17.

Many of the vaccination sites in South Florida are by appointment-only, but there are some walk-up sites.

If you want a shot, here’s what you need to know:

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida? Which vaccine is available?

The three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States are available in Florida — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine requires two shots, several weeks apart, while the J&J vaccine is a single dose.

People 16 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. People 18 and older can also get Moderna or the J&J vaccine.

You do not need to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county where you live, but you must show proof of Florida residency such as a driver’s license. Teens who are 16 and-17 will also need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian on vaccination day, along with documentation such as a the child’s birth certificate. (Some locations might have different requirements for teens.)

Are COVID-19 vaccine appointments required?

Many places require appointments, but others don’t.

Some vaccination sites that don’t take appointments include Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Overtown Youth Center and Oak Grove Park in Northeast Miami-Dade. The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College’s north campus also does not require appointments.

These sites are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car. If you’re planning to visit a walk-up site, take some water and a snack with you. Long lines are likely.

Places that schedule appointments include:

▪ Hospitals, such as Jackson Health System, Baptist Health and Broward Health

▪ Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Homestead Sports Complex and Zoo Miami. To pre-register, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ State-run sites including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park) in Little Havana and Tree Tops Park in Davie. To pre-register, visit myvaccine.fl.gov

If you want to get your shot at a state-run or county-run site, you’ll need to pre-register for a shot, which is like being added to a wait list. Once an appointments opens, someone will contact you to schedule your shot.

▪ Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie, CVS and Navarro Discount Pharmacies schedule appointments online.

I want the J&J vaccine. Where can I get it?

MDC North and the other FEMA “hub” sites in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville will start offering J&J on Tuesday, April 6. Publix also usually schedules J&J vaccines at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays through its online portal.

Florida also hosts J&J pops occasionally in different neighborhoods as part of its efforts to reach underserved communities.

How do I know which COVID-19 vaccine a site offers?

For places that schedule appointments, you’ll find out during the booking process. If it’s a location that does not require appointments, you normally won’t know until you arrive to the site.

TIP: Miami Herald has created a guide that separates locations by vaccines.