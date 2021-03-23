FEMA pop-ups are moving to Sweetwater, Florida City again. Second doses only

The federally-supported vaccination pop-ups are on the move again and will be returning to Sweetwater and Florida City Wednesday to administer second doses.

Tuesday is the last day you can get your first-dose Pfizer shot at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay. The sites will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The FEMA pop-ups will then reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ronselli Park Youth Center, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater, and Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave.

FEMA vaccine pop-ups are moving again: What to know

Only second-dose Pfizer shots will be available at the two pop-ups. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments are not needed. You can just show up and wait in line. You will need to show your CDC vaccination card and a state-issued ID like a driver’s license to get your second shot.

A reminder: You should not get your second dose prior to the date listed on your vaccination card, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No announcement has been made yet on how long the pop-ups will be in Sweetwater and Florida City before the sites move again to North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.

As for the FEMA “hub” at Miami Dade College North campus, it will continue to offer first and second dose Pfizer shots until April 7. Then it will only offer second doses. The site opens every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and appointments are not needed.

And unlike most other vaccination sites in South Florida, which schedule second doses at the same site people received their first dose, people who get their first shot at a FEMA site can switch among the three FEMA vaccine centers in Miami-Dade for their second dose.