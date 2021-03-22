FEMA site at MDC North was moving to second doses only. That’s been postponed

The federally supported site at Miami Dade College North campus will continue to offer first-dose Pfizer shots this week instead of pivoting to second doses only, as was originally announced.

The FEMA pop-up sites that are returning Wednesday to Ronselli Park Youth Center, 250 SW 114th Ave, in Sweetwater and Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave, will offer only second-dose Pfizer shots.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution, announced the changes in a news release Monday. The same rules will also apply to the FEMA-supported sites in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

“After evaluating current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed to continue administering first dose shots for March 24-April 7,” the division said.

The change is good news for people 50 and older who became eligible for the vaccine Monday and are trying to snag a shot at MDC North. They now have more time to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the site, which does not take appointments. You just show up and wait in line.

MDC North will stop offering first dose Pfizer shots and only offer second doses April 7 to April 14, according to the division. As for the pop-up sites moving across Miami-Dade, only second doses will be administered between Wednesday and April 14.

For people who already received their first Pfizer dose at MDC North or one of the FEMA pop-up sites and are just waiting for their second, this change should not affect you. You’ll still return to one of the sites to get your second shot.