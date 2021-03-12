Florida seniors who must stay home can now have the COVID vaccine delivered. Here’s how

Florida seniors who cannot leave their homes but in need of a COVID-19 vaccine have a new way to sign up for an appointment.

Email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com with your name and phone number and someone will get back to you about setting up an appointment, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new scheduling system on Twitter late Thursday and said it was a new way for seniors to “have the vaccine come directly to them.” On Monday, the state’s vaccine age requirement of 65 will drop to 60.

The vaccination program is meant to help get vaccines to seniors who are unable to leave home or bed. The state has not announced if there will also be a phone number that homebound seniors or their caregivers can call to schedule a vaccination.

The state has been using strike teams to vaccinate homebound seniors across the state. Some of the seniors who have been vaccinated include Holocaust survivors and Bay of Pig veterans.

The city of Miami and Miami-Dade County have also administered vaccines to seniors in public housing and those who receive county services. The city of Miami Beach has also given vaccines to some older residents who live in affordable housing communities or who must stay home.

This article will be updated.