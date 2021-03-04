Florida opens the door for all teachers and school staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Taeja Lee, 22, a U.S. Army Pharmacy Technician, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for use during opening day of the FEMA vaccination site on Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

All teachers and school staff, as well as daycare and preschool workers, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the change Thursday at a vaccination site in Crystal River to comply with a new mandate from the Biden administration that was released earlier this week. The federal mandate directs states to vaccinate all K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers, and have them receive at least one shot by the end of March.

It also comes a day after CVS Health decided to brush aside DeSantis’ executive order, which restricted vaccinations to K-12 school personnel 50 and older and excluded preschool and daycare employees. CVS says it was complying with the federal directive.

CVS Health owns Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores. All Navarro and CVS y mas stores in Miami-Dade are offering vaccines. Some traditional CVS stores across the state, including in South Florida, also offer vaccines.

Other pharmacies including Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Walmart, Walgreens and Sam’s Club are expected to also begin offering vaccinations to teachers and school staff. That’s because they are part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

The four federally supported vaccination sites that opened in Florida Wednesday, including one at Miami Dade College’s north campus and another at the Tampa Greyhound Track, will soon begin offering vaccinations to all teachers and school staff, regardless of age.

No announcements have been made on whether state-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Marlins Park in Miami and Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale — will follow suit. The same goes for county-run sites Zoo Miami and Tropical Park.

This article will be updated.