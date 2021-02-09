Here’s how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys

Florida seniors 65 and older can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys.

Appointments are required and must be booked online.

Two of the Winn-Dixie stores offering vaccines are in the Florida Keys — one in Tavernier and one in Key West. None of the Winn-Dixie stores in Miami-Dade and Broward have vaccines.

At Fresco y Más, two stores in Florida have vaccines. One is in Miami-Dade at 18300 SW 137th Ave. and the other is in Hillsborough County.

There are no Harveys stores in South Florida.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers — the parent company for Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys — says additional stores will be added as more vaccine supply becomes available. Currently, 43 stores in 29 counties are offering vaccines. Other pharmacies offering vaccines in Florida include Walmart, Sam’s Club and Publix.

How do you get a COVID-19 vaccine at Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys?

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. To schedule through Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Harveys, visit harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Remember, you will need to show proof of Florida residency to get vaccinated. Those eligible for the vaccine will also need to bring their insurance card. People without insurance will have to present a valid driver’s license or Social Security card.

Southeastern Grocers recommends printing and filling out the consent form before your scheduled appointment to speed up the process. The form asks for a variety of information to make sure you’re eligible to get the vaccine. Forms will also be available in stores.

And remember, no one will have to pay for the vaccine because taxpayers are taking care of the bill. The companies can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot but it will be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company. For uninsured patients, the fee will be paid for by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.