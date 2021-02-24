Which Florida cities have COVID vaccines at CVS, Navarro and CVS y más? Here’s the list

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y más stores in Miami-Dade County. Fifteen traditional CVS stores in Florida also have vaccines.

The first batch of appointments went live early Wednesday for seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact. The stores are also offering vaccines to people who work in emergency medical services.

All 31 Navarro pharmacies and all 35 CVS y más stores in Miami-Dade are offering vaccines. Of the 15 traditional CVS stores in Florida offering doses, one of the stores is in Miami-Dade, two are in Broward and one is in Palm Beach counties. The other stores are in Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hendry, Gadsden, Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

CVS Health, which owns all three chains, expects to add additional stores to the list as more vaccine supply becomes available. The company declined to provide a list of every location currently offering a vaccine, saying that availability could change depending on vaccine supplies.

Based on its online portal Wednesday, here are the cities in Florida that have at least one Navarro, CVS y más or traditional CVS store offering a vaccine. And remember, while proof of Florida residency is required, there is no county requirement. That means a Broward or Monroe resident can get the vaccine in Miami-Dade or vice versa.

To book a slot, visit CVS.com or call customer service at 800-746-7287. Keep in mind that appointments fill up fast, so if you missed your shot, try again on a later date.

Which CVS, Navarro, and CVS y más stores have COVID-19 vaccines in Florida?

Miami-Dade: (31 Navarro pharmacies, 35 CVS y más and one traditional CVS store)

▪ Miami

▪ Doral

▪ Hialeah

▪ Homestead

▪ Miami Beach

▪ Miami Gardens

▪ Miami Lakes

▪ North Miami

▪ North Miami Beach

▪ Sunny Isles Beach

Broward County: (Two traditional CVS stores)

▪ Plantation

▪ Tamarac

Palm Beach County: (one traditional CVS store)

▪ Belle Glade

Stores in other Florida counties: (traditional CVS stores)

▪ Naples, Collier County

▪ Bradenton, Manatee County

▪ Clewiston, Hendry County

▪ Daytona Beach, Volusia County

▪ Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County

▪ Haines City, Polk County

▪ Lakeland, Polk County

▪ Palm Coast, Flagler County

▪ Pensacola, Escambia County

▪ Plant City, Hillsborough County

▪ Quincy, Gadsden County