South Florida teachers and school staff can get COVID vaccine through Navarro and CVS

Florida K-12 teachers and school staff can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at all Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas stores in Miami-Dade. But there seems to be some confusion on who is eligible.

Under Florida guidelines, only K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older are eligible for the vaccine. Daycare and preschool workers are not.

But Miami-Dade County Public School teachers on Wednesday took to social media with good news: They discovered that CVS would book vaccination appointments for K-12 teachers, daycare and preschool workers and staff members, regardless of age or medical condition.

School employees who live in Broward, the Keys or Palm Beach county can also book a slot because while there is a state residency requirement, there is no county requirement.

Teachers and school staff under 50 who found themselves able to book a slot did so through the online portal at CVS.com. The portal will ask for your age and to identify which priority group you are in. One of those options is “Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff members,” and does not give an age restriction.

You will then be asked to write in the name of your employer before you can schedule your first and second dose.

CVS Health, which owns Navarro, CVS y mas and traditional CVS stores, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it is not following Florida’s guidelines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis office and Florida’s Department of Education also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appointment availability for teachers through Navarro and CVS comes a day after President Joe Biden called for all states to vaccinate all K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers to receive at least one shot by the end of March, regardless of age or health condition.

Biden said pharmacies participating in the federal government’s pharmacy program would begin prioritizing and scheduling appointments for educators starting next week, according to the Washington Post. One of the participating pharmacies is CVS Health.

Miami Herald staff writer Colleen Wright contributed to this report.