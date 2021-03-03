Walmart expands COVID vaccine to teachers, police and firefighters after DeSantis order

A technician checks information prior to a COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened drive-up site at the Wal-Mart store in Lauderdale Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The site is part of the company’s initiative to vaccinate underserved communities considered vulnerable to COVID. South Florida Sun Sentinel

Walmart has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list, although those with at-risk conditions are still not eligible.

As of Wednesday, Walmart added three new groups of people to its vaccine eligibility list: Those who work in K-12 schools and are 50 and over, sworn law enforcement officers 50 and older and firefighters 50 and older.

The change came after Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded vaccine eligibility Tuesday to these three groups and to people under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.

Walmart vaccines are scheduled online on the retailer’s website. There are 11 Walmarts in South Florida administering the vaccine.

In early February, Walmart accidentally administered vaccines to Florida residents under 65 with health conditions that made them at risk for severe COVID complications. It honored vaccines to the people who were able to sign up when the option was briefly available.

But it does not administer the vaccine to those at risk with various medical conditions.

In addition to the new groups, Walmart administers vaccines to five other groups of people: Those 65 and over; healthcare workers; emergency medical service workers; long-term care facility residents and staff; and healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.