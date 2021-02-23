Where are the vaccine slots for ages 55-64? They’re coming, but aren’t open right now

If you are between 55 and 64 and trying to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment Tuesday morning, you’ll need to wait a little longer.

Jackson Health System did not immediately roll out a second wave of slots for the younger range. But the health network still plans to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday for those 55-64 with certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID complications. Those appointments may not open until Tuesday evening.

“Our platform opened this morning with appointments for today — and our criteria for vaccination remains strictly for Florida residents age 65 and older,” the hospital system said in a statement. “This evening, we will once again open our platform with our new expanded criteria for vaccination, and Florida residents who meet the criteria will be able to make appointments for tomorrow.”

People 55 to 64 who have one of 13 “at risk” medical conditions can schedule an appointment through the online portal when the slots open.

The confusion began shortly before 8:30 a.m. when Jackson announced its online portal https://jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/ opened for a limited number of appointments for seniors 65 and older. Twitter users began asking the hospital if it was still planning to offer vaccines to those who are at least 55 with the “at risk” conditions.

The hospital had previously announced that those slots would open Tuesday, but didn’t specify at what time appointments would become available.

Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network eventually posted a tweet clarifying the situation. While appointments Tuesday morning were just for seniors 65 and older, the younger range with medical conditions will have a chance later in the day to book slots.

To make sure you don’t miss your chance, Jackson recommends checking its social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram Stories, for updates on vaccine appointment availability.