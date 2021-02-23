In Hialeah, DeSantis announces new retail vaccine locations for Miami-Dade seniors

File photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Manatee County Wednesday morning at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. on thursday ttompkins@bradenton.com

In an effort to increase lagging vaccine rates in Miami-Dade County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that dozens of CVS Pharmacy y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacy stores will join the immunization effort — and that some police officers and school teachers over the age of 50 may soon be eligible to get vaccinated at a federal vaccine site opening up next week.

According to DeSantis, seniors 65 years and older can schedule vaccination appointments beginning Wednesday at all 31 Navarro stores in Miami-Dade County, and all 35 locations of CVS Pharmacy y más, the chain’s brand for its locations tailored to majority Hispanic communities.

DeSantis said the first vaccines at those locations will become available on Thursday, when the stores will aim to vaccinate 100 people per day.

Appointments can be made at CVS.com. People can also call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment are not allowed.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference held at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah packed with local and state elected officials who were masked except when addressing reporters. Markers on the floor advised them to remain 6 feet away but social distancing was not possible in front of the pharmacy counter.

The governor’s announcement followed a report by the Miami Herald this month noting that vaccination rates among seniors in Miami-Dade County were lagging behind other parts of the state.

DeSantis noted Tuesday that 42% of Miami-Dade seniors have received their first doses, “close to the state average.” DeSantis said the new rollout at local pharmacies will raise those numbers.

“This pharmacy is going to be able to bring those numbers up very quickly,” he said. “They’re going to go above the state average because of this.”

While vaccinating seniors remains the state’s priority, DeSantis said federal vaccination sites — including in Miami-Dade — are “going to start” vaccinating police officers and teachers 50 years old and up. The federal site in Miami-Dade, located at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, will open next week, he said

“We want that for [seniors] 65 and up but we also want that to be open to any sworn law enforcement, teacher, I think we’ll start age 50 or above,” he said. “We’re going to start for sure on the federally supported sites. As new vaccine comes online, then we’ll see what happens.”

Miami Herald staff writer Ben Conarck contributed to this report.