Miami-Dade is offering COVID vaccines to seniors again. Will slots last this time?

Miami-Dade County has COVID-19 vaccines available for seniors again Monday. But just like the past two previous times, slots are expected to fill up fast.

Appointments will become available at 2 p.m. on miamidade.gov/vaccine for seniors 65 and older, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Twitter.

It’s still unclear how many slots will be available Monday afternoon.

I'm happy to share that we have received additional #COVID19 vaccines, and Monday, January 11 starting at 2 pm Miami-Dade will release another limited number of vaccine appointments for seniors 65+.



— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 11, 2021

On Thursday, it took about 15 minutes to book 1,900 appointments for the county’s new drive-thru vaccination site at Tropical Park. And on Friday, it took about 25 minutes to book 2,000 appointments for injections through the Baptist hospital system or facilities run by the state’s Department of Health.

If you’re trying to secure a slot for yourself or a loved one, get on the site early, start hitting the refresh button until the scheduler opens up, then wish for a little luck.

If you don’t get an appointment this time, there will be other opportunities. The county, like others in South Florida scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors, has said additional slots will be added as more vaccines become available.

Miami Herald staff writer Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.