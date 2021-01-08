Miami-Dade opening new vaccination slots at 4 p.m. How long will they last this time?

At 4 p.m. Friday Miami-Dade plans to reopen its reservations web page for COVID-19 vaccinations, reviving an appointment window that closed after 15 minutes on Thursday.

It’s not known how many vaccination slots Miami-Dade has to fill on Friday afternoon. On Thursday, the 1,900 appointments available were gone after 15 minutes.

While those slots were for COVID-19 vaccination doses Miami-Dade is administering itself through an appointment-only site at a county park, the Friday appointments are mostly for vaccines that will be injected either at the Baptist hospital system or facilities run by the state’s Department of Health, a county spokeswoman said.

“We are working closely with all our partners to make additional vaccination sites available as we receive new supplies,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a press release.

The statement added: “Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than existing supply, and Miami-Dade County along with its partners is working hard to make vaccines available to the community as fast as new supplies are received.”

The reservations will be available at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination site, miamidade.gov/vaccine.