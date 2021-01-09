Large crowds trying to get the COVID vaccine bring traffic jams around Tropical Park

The Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police are both urging drivers to avoid a portion of Bird Road because large crowds hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Tropical Park is leading to traffic jams.

The area near the park between Southwest 82nd Avenue and State Road 826 is seeing tie-ups Saturday morning, according to FHP.

The FHP suggests Southwest Eighth Street or Southwest 88th Street (Kendall Drive) as alternate routes.

Miami-Dade booked 1,900 reservation slots for the new vaccination site at Tropical Park in West Miami-Dade on Thursday, and, like all such appointment offers, these were filled 15 minutes after the registration site went online.

Also, as is the case with all novel coronavirus vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward, you must have an appointment to get a dose and you can not just show up without one. Do so and you will be turned away, leading to more traffic and hassle.

Tropical Park, which has been used as a testing site, is the county’s first vaccination site. Local hospitals such as Jackson, Mount Sinai and Baptist also began scheduling seniors for the inoculations.

The vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, requires two doses and these vaccination places in South Florida, too, require an appointment. They won’t serve walk-ups or vaccinate family members or any one else you bring with you unless they, too, have made an appointment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is assisting with the vaccine distribution for hundreds of seniors 65 and older at Tropical Park Saturday. In a post on Twitter, fire rescue urged patience for those who have an appointment and are in a line. “You will receive your vaccine today.”

Miami-Dade police are assisting with the resulting traffic.

