Miami-Dade launches its own vaccination site, taking appointments for ‘limited’ supply

Miami-Dade will begin vaccinating people over the age of 64 at an appointment-only site, using leftover doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that had been partially reserved for a county fire department that ended up not using most of its allotment.

The county will require appointments for a “limited” amount of doses it still has from an initial supply of 5,000 doses Miami-Dade secured from Florida. Anyone in Miami-Dade who fits the age requirement can sign up for the free vaccinations. It’s the first county-run vaccination effort for the general public.

People interested in getting vaccinated can sign up on the county’s website, miamidade.gov/vaccine, starting at 2 p.m, according to a notice posted on the site. It’s not known how many doses Miami-Dade still has in its supplies, but the available appointments are expected to fill up rapidly.

The supplies come from a stash of Moderna vaccines Miami-Dade had hoped to use first for the bulk of its more than 2,000 firefighters and paramedics. Rescue workers were given high priority in the vaccination plan implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose administration controls most of the doses statewide.

Despite easy access to the vaccines, most county firefighters and paramedics have declined to be vaccinated. As of Monday, the county reported Wednesday that only 412 people from the agency agreed to the voluntary vaccinations.

A survey of the department, one of the largest in county government, found about 45% of first-responders said they weren’t interested in the vaccine.