Baptist Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors starting Friday

On Friday, Baptist Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to seniors 65 and older. Appointments will also be available for those who have certain health conditions that make them at risk of falling seriously ill with the disease.

Appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be made available through an online portal Friday, the hospital said. Both vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart.

The vaccines, which will be given free of charge, will be given by appointment at specific locations across South Florida. Vaccinations will begin Monday.

Baptist says health conditions that would make people eligible for the vaccine include cancer, chronic kidney disease and heart conditions since these medical conditions could cause sever illness from the virus, according to the hospital’s website.

The hospital also advises the Pfizer vaccine be administered at least 14 days after any other vaccine, including the flu vaccine.

Additional information, including which sites will be providing the vaccine, will be available Friday at Baptisthealth.net/vaccine.

Baptist joins other hospitals — including Jackson Health Systems and Mount Sinai Medical Center — who are offering vaccines in Miami-Dade.

Mount Sinai is currently booking appointments for people 75 and older, and will eventually lower it the age to 65. Call 305-674-2312 to schedule an appointment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Jackson Health has launched an online portal for people 65 and older to schedule vaccine appointments. All of its appointment slots are currently full, but the hospital plans to add more in the future. To check for available appointments, visit https://jhsmiami.org/comvac/.

In Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium will begin providing vaccinations to seniors and frontline health care workers on Friday. It will be the first state-run testing site in Miami-Dade to offer vaccines. Visit https://www.wellbeingflorida.com/ or call 1-800-581-5123 to setup an appointment, which are mandatory for a vaccine.

To find other locations administrating vaccines read more here.