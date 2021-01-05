Need a COVID vaccine appointment? Jackson Health opens portal for seniors later today

People 65 and older can schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade County through Jackson Health System’s new website. The website is set to launch at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Once the website goes live, seniors can request a vaccination appointment online and will receive a call back with an appointment date and time.

Scheduled vaccinations will be done at the county’s public hospital network’s three sites:

▪ Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, 1611 NW 12th Ave., Miami

▪ North Dade Health Center, 16555 NW 25th Ave., Miami Gardens

▪ Jackson South Medical Center, 9333 SW 152nd St., Kendall

All three sites will be open seven days a week. The hospital’s goal is to vaccinate 2,000 seniors each day at first, but to ramp up those numbers through January.

This article will be updated.

