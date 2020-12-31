Florida confirms 17,192 COVID-19 cases, highest number reported in a day

On Thursday, the last day of 2020, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 17,192 additional cases, the highest number recorded on a single day since the pandemic began.

On Nov. 27, 17,344 cases were added — but that was because no reports had been issued on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s single day case count also beats Wednesday’s total, which was the most reported since July.

Florida now has had confirmed a total of 1,323,315 cases. Also, 127 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 21,673. Six new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 317.

Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,937 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 298,873 confirmed cases and 4,188 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,572 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 137,610 cases and 1,847 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 991 additional confirmed cases and 14 new deaths. The county has 82,890 confirmed cases and 1,895 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 29 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,226 cases and 35 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.