Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 13

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Trump returns to the campaign trail in Florida after COVID

10 a.m.: Hospitalized and knocked from the trail for more than a week by the coronavirus, an exuberant President Donald Trump returned to campaigning Monday in Central Florida as if little had changed.

He did not wear a mask. He railed against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in must-win Florida. He cast himself as now immune against COVID-19.

“I went through it. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there. I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women,” he told a cheering audience of thousands at an airport rally.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read the full story here.

Miami-Dade’s COVID curfew officially moves to midnight

9:30 a.m.: Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 curfew, now in its fourth month, has officially moved to midnight, shaving an hour off the time when residents must be off the streets in most circumstances.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the pending change Friday but held out the possibility of reversing course over the weekend if the county’s COVID-19 statistics turned sharply worse. That didn’t happen, and Gimenez’s office posted the final order that shifted the countywide curfew from 11 p.m. to midnight on Monday.

There are exceptions for people delivering food and other items, and workers traveling to businesses considered essential in the order, including media, healthcare workers and utility crews. There’s also a blanket exemption for people going to or from religious services and major sports events, a waiver first imposed to accommodate the Miami Hurricanes’ season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. There’s also an exemption for anyone walking a dog within 250 feet of their home.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Read the full story here.

CATCH UP TO START THE DAY

9:30 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Tuesday begins.

▪ Florida adds 1,533 coronavirus cases, and 48 new deaths push toll past 15,400

▪ Here’s where stimulus talks stand after Trump administration’s $1.8 trillion proposal

▪ Losing your sense of smell from COVID can trigger negative moods