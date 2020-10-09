Now it’s official: There will be no Miami debate between Trump and Biden

The Oct. 15 debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami has been canceled, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

The debate — scheduled as the second meeting between Trump and Biden — seemed unlikely to be held after Trump on Thursday balked at an announcement that the debate would be held virtually due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Shortly after, as the campaigns traded shots, Biden committed to attend an Oct. 15 town hall in Philadelphia.

Neither candidate publicly said they would not debate in Miami. But on Friday, CNN reported that Trump was in talks to attend a town hall with NBC on the same date.

“On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually,” the debate commission said in a statement issued late Friday. “Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date.”

The statement continued: “It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22” in Nashville.

Both candidates have agreed to debate in Nashville, according to the debate commission.

A call and email to Arsht center representatives were not immediately returned.