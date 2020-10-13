Miami Herald Logo
Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden to return home after COVID-19 bout

Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden is improving and set to return home from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Bowden, who turns 91 next month, told the Tallahassee Democrat last week he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has caused a global pandemic this year, and was in the hospital for treatment.

“I am sure [God] answered a prayer,” Bowden said about how he was feeling this week, according to the news outlet. “I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thought.”

According to WCTV, a CBS affiliate in Tallahassee, Bowden’s wife, Ann, said her husband is set to return home Wednesday.

Bobby Bowden said he had a fever, “but that’s now behind me,” and was awaiting a COVID-19 test to see if it was negative before returning home, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Bowden built FSU into a national powerhouse, and the Seminoles won national titles in 1993 and 1999 during his tenure.

