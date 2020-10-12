Coronavirus
Florida adds 1,533 coronavirus cases, and 48 new deaths push toll past 15,400
Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 1,533 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 736,024. Also, 48 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,412.
The non-resident death toll decreased by one, lowering it to 187, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. It was not immediately clear what caused the decrease. Florida’s Department of Health was not immediately available for comment.
Mondays can see a lower case count compared to other days in the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. This Monday’s single-day case count is the lowest recorded since last Monday’s 1,415 cases.
It also comes a day after Florida reported 5,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recorded since August. However, Sunday’s single-day count also included Saturday’s numbers because the state had to put a hold on its daily COVID-19 update while officials worked to eliminate hundreds of thousands of duplicated test results that were resent Friday by Helix Laboratory, a private lab.
Here’s what else you need to know:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 279 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 175,397 confirmed cases and 3,445 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 102 additional confirmed cases of the disease and two new deaths. The county has a known total of 79,434 cases and 1,469 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 49 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 48,004 confirmed cases and 1,449 deaths.
▪ Monroe County did not confirm any new cases or deaths. The county has a known total of 1,958 cases and 24 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
