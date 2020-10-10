Losing your sense of smell from COVID can trigger negative moods

A loss of smell and taste is one of the symptoms of COVID-19, and that loss can trigger negative emotions due to a loss of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects moods. TNS

An early sign of COVID-19 is loss of sense of smell.

For some people, this can linger after recovery. Preliminary data shows that a quarter of recovered COVID-19 patients say they regained their sense of taste and smell within two weeks of other symptoms disappearing. For others, it is longer.

Losing the ability to taste or smell can trigger negative emotions since there is less serotonin flowing to the brain.

With that in mind, I felt compelled to comment on a study published last month in Obesity Facts. This randomized placebo-controlled trial assessed how a diminished sense of smell would influence food intake.

Of the 156 subjects, half wore a silicone insert in their nose for 5-12 hours a day. This created a loss of the sense of smell. The control group had a saline solution inserted in their nostrils, which acted as a placebo but did not affect their sense of smell.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both groups were given a reduced calorie diet and told not to change their exercise patterns.

At the end of 12 weeks, 61% of the nose plugged participants had dropped out. It is miserable not being able to smell. Significant weight loss was observed in both groups at the end of 12 weeks. This is expected when you cut back 500 calories.

The difference in weight loss between the nose plugged group and the control group was not significant for those above age 50. With the younger participants, there was a significantly greater weight loss for those wearing the nasal device.

I suspect there will soon be an infomercial selling nose plugs for weight loss. Hold your nose and change the channel. This is not the way to enjoy food and create a nutritious intake.

Plugging your nostrils for a short-term weight loss does not lead to long-term improved health. Learning to enjoy nutrient rich and tasty foods does.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In my next column, I’ll report on research into weight loss that is long lasting and healthy.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutrition in private practice in Miami.