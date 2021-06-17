Amid hospitality recovery, Miami Beach’s Circa 39 Hotel sells for $25.5M

Circa 39 Hotel sold for $25.5 million in June. Above: A photo of the hotel. photography by Craig Denis

Circa 39, a boutique hotel on the west side of Collins Avenue in Mid Beach, has new owners — and a makeover.

The 97-room hotel has sold for 25.5 million to AMS, a branch of locally based developer The Allen Morris Company and real estate investment firm Black Salmon.

Renovation plans include a new pool deck and new restaurant options.

The Allen Morris Company is best known for its Gables office developments. Like other investors, it’s betting a whopping return of the hospitality industry after the pandemic shutdown.

The acquisition — AMS Hospitality’s first in Miami — is part of the firm’s strategy to own $300 million in hospitality assets across the country in the coming years. Last year, the partnership purchased the The Pelham Hotel in New Orleans.

“The acquisition of Circa 39 Hotel is an extremely positive step in the evolution of AMS Hospitality,” said W. Allen Morris in a press release, chairman and CEO of The Allen Morris Company and Principal of AMS Hospitality. “We are delighted to once again be partnering with Black Salmon, as our joint teams continuously explore new opportunities.”

Other projects are in the works for the slice of Miami Beach spanning from 23rd Street to West 63rd Street between South Beach and North Beach, including a boutique residential project and the Aman Miami luxury hotel and condo.