New York developer plans Mid-Beach residential project, steps from the Broken Shaker

The City of Miami Beach Planning Board will review plans for a 7-story residential building at 2901 Indian Creek Drive in March. Above: A design proposal submitted to the City of Miami Beach. Urban Robot Associates

Additional residential is coming to Mid-Beach, just steps from the Broken Shaker and Miami Beach Edition.

The City of Miami Beach Planning Board is set to review a proposal for a 7-story residential building at 2901 Indian Creek Drive in March, according to plans submitted to the city. The site is owned by 29 ICD LLC, represented by Brooklyn-based brokerage firm Madison Estates & Properties’ principal Gerard Longo, according to property records.

The project 29 Indian Creek would replace two of the three existing 2-story apartment buildings with a 22-unit building including a mechanical parking garage for 22 cars and a rooftop pool. The City of Miami Beach Planning Board will decide whether to approve a conditional use permit for the project and the mechanical parking garage component.

Madison Estates proposes preserving one of the existing buildings, built in 1936, which houses four units. Robert H. Morton, founder of the traveling Hamid Morton Circus and a real estate investor, hired Carlos Schoeppl, a well-known architect of the time, and Arnold Southwell to design the walk-up.

The other two buildings on the site were built in 1938 and 1962.

Madison Estates would elevate the Morton-commissioned building to meet new flood criteria set by the March 2020 Buoyant City plan and gut its interior. It has hired the Miami Beach-based Urban Robot Associates to design the entire project.

Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin + Tapanes lawyer Graham Penn is representing the project. Penn did not respond to a request for comment.

Madison Estates acquired the site for $7.75 million in 2017 from another New York-based firm, JMH Development, which had planned a condo project for the site.

Mid-Beach continues the evolution launched by Alan Faena with the 2015 opening of the Faena Hotel and Faena House. The most recent headlines came from luxury hotelier Aman, which has received key approvals for a hotel and condo building 10 minutes walking distance from 29 Indian Creek.