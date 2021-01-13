Aman Miami luxury hotel / condo wins key approval from Miami Beach historic board

Architectural rendering of the renovated Versailles Hotel and the 23-unit condo tower located just south. The two buildings will make up the Aman Miami project, the final piece in the Faena District in Miami Beach.

The proposed Aman Miami project, a two-building development comprised of a hotel and residences by one of the largest luxury resort brands in the world, took a critical step on Jan. 12 toward final approval.

The Miami Beach Historical Preservation Board gave its blessing to the project, which will be built on the site of the historic Versailles Hotel at 3425 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach. The Miami-based developer OKO Group will renovate and preserve the Versailles, which was built in 1941, as part of the project.

The Versailles will house 56 rooms branded by the exclusive Aman name. Another building just south of the hotel will add 23 Aman boutique residences in a building designed by the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The Historical Preservation Board will vote on the design of the residential tower in February.

The project will fill out the remaining missing piece of the Faena District, a cultural hub stretching along both sides of Collins Avenue from 32nd to 36th streets launched in 2015 by Argentine developer Alan Faena in 2015.

“We appreciate that the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board took time to understand how our vision for Aman Miami will benefit the Faena District and preserve the iconic Versailles Hotel while contributing to the local economy and elevating Miami Beach’s status as a global destination,” an OKO Group spokesperson said in a press release. “The board’s favorable vote is consistent with the widespread support that Aman Miami has earned in the neighborhood and the Miami Beach community.”

Aman Miami will be the fourth U.S. location for the Aman Resorts International group, which is headquartered in Switzerland and operates hotels and villas throughout Asia, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

The project is a joint venture between OKO Group, which is also developing the luxury condo towers Missoni Baia in Edgewater and Una Residences in Brickell, and Sir Leonard Blahvatnik’s Access Industries, a private investment firm with $20 billion in holdings spread over six million square feet around the world, including the Faena Hotel Miami Beach.