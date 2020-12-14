Real Estate News
Barbecue ready? Texas chain Dickey’s is expanding in South Florida
Barbecue chain Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is openings its second South Florida location, betting that the growing population from New York, Chicago, and California will have a taste for Texas-style beef brisket.
Dickey’s is bucking the trend. Other chains have closed some South Florida locations due to COVID-19, including California Pizza, Grand Lux Cafe, and Ruby Tuesday.
Dickey’s is opening in March at 374 Miracle Mile in a 1,420-square-foot space. It will be its 18th location in Florida, including one in Dania Beach.
The company chose Coral Gables to cater to families and the suit-and-tie crowd, said Karley Chynces, a broker with One Sotheby’s International Realty. She represented Dickey’s in the transaction.
Emilio Cardenal, CEO of Miami-based Interinvestments Realty, and Javier Cardenal, president of the Miami-based Cardenal Realty, represented the landlord, Urbano Uno LLC.
Dickey’s is leasing the space at $54 per square foot, 16.83% more than the average direct asking rate. According to the Colliers Miami-Dade County 2020 third quarter retail report, Coral Gables had a $46.22 average direct asking rate.
Dickey’s opened its first location in Dallas in 1941. Since then, its opened 500 locations across the country.
