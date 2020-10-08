Miami Herald Logo
Ruby Tuesday just filed for Chapter 11. What does that mean for the Miami restaurant?

The Ruby Tuesday chain has struggled in recent years, closing 95 locations last year. On Monday, it announced that an investor will take the chain private in a $335 million deal.
The Ruby Tuesday chain has struggled in recent years, closing 95 locations last year. On Monday, it announced that an investor will take the chain private in a $335 million deal. Miami Herald file Ruby Tuesday stock photo

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday. Sorry, we had just had to go there.

Yes, it’s true. The fast-casual fave that shares the name of the Rolling Stones 1967 classic has filed for bankruptcy, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Tennessee based chain will close 185 locations after not being able to overcome issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement.

Some locations will remain open, at least for the time being, throughout the bankruptcy process.

In Kendall, a worker who answered the phone at the Deerwood Plaza spot told Miami.com the restaurant was still up and running “for now.”

New. Lower. Prices. Yes, please! Your fresh favorites are even more affordable at Ruby.

‘This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,’” Lederman added. “Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.”

Ruby Tuesday is known for its American fare like ribs, nachos and burgers. But its main draw was the vast salad bar, currently a pandemic no-no thanks to the open-air food, and inability to keep people socially distant.

