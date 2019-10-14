Guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel in Hollywood will open Oct. 24 as planned

Drone image of the progress of construction at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s new guitar-shaped hotel tower. It is set to open in fall 2019. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

The enormous guitar hotel tower at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will open next week as planned.

The October 24 opening will continue as scheduled despite Saturday’s collapse of the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans, also owned by Hard Rock International. Two construction workers died in the collapse and one remains missing, according to Nola.com. The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Hard Rock International issued a statement saying it was not involved in the New Orelans hotel’s construction, which was being done by Citadel Builders LLC.

“Hard Rock has had no involvement in the construction of the project. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to victims of this tragic accident and to their loved ones and friends,” the company said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Hollywood Hard Rock hotel complex underwent a $1.5 billion expansion to include the guitar tower, which will have 638 rooms, and the adjacent seven-story tower, which will have 168. The existing hotel had 465, bringing the grand total post-expansion to 1,271 rooms.