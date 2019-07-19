You can book a room at the giant guitar hotel very soon. Here’s what to do. 

Guitar-shaped hotel will double the size of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino The long-promised guitar-shaped hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is finally underway. The $1 billion project will double the size of the casino, create a new Hard Rock Live venue and add a 36-floor hotel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The long-promised guitar-shaped hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is finally underway. The $1 billion project will double the size of the casino, create a new Hard Rock Live venue and add a 36-floor hotel.

The $1.5 billion expansion is still ongoing, but the moment you can step through the door of the giant guitar-shaped hotel is edging closer. It’s almost time to book your room and achieve greatness (or at least envy).

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood begins accepting reservations at 11 a.m. July 24 for both of its new hotel towers, the Oasis Tower (which is not a guitar) and the Guitar Hotel (which is).

Now before you wake up Wednesday and eagerly book a room, let us repeat: The Oasis Tower does not look like a guitar, which is a shame, as from this point in time onward all giant hotels should be shaped like guitars.

But The Oasis Tower has a great view of the Guitar Hotel. I mean, seriously great, Pulitzer Prize for an Insta story great. Plus, if you stay on the first floor, you can open your door and step out directly into the pool, which will surely offset any guitar-related FOMO.

When it’s finished, the Guitar Hotel will have 638 rooms, while the seven-story Oasis Tower has 168 rooms. These join the newly renovated rooms in the existing Hard Rock Tower, which has 465 rooms. There are lots of rooms here, people.

But let’s be real. We’re all about the new rooms. Here’s the luxury king room, if you want to ball out:

Here’s what a luxury king room looks like at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood. DANEIL NEWCOMB Architectural Photography Inc

The bathrooms are kinda nice, too:

This could be your shower for a night. DANEIL NEWCOMB Architectural Photography Inc

Other amenities at the giant hotel, which is so large it can be seen from the Triangulum Galaxy and other distant universes, include the fancy Bora Bora style lagoon with private cabanas and a 13.5 acre water area for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other assorted water sports.

Also being renovated is the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, which opens Oct. 25 with a concert by Maroon 5. There will be 19 restaurants and 20 bars and lounges, plus slots, table games and a poker room.

The hotel opens for business Oct. 24. There are no rates online yet for the new hotels, but they’ll vary according to availability and the season. A deluxe king room in the existing hotel runs from $179-$399 a night for the month of August, for example, but these rooms are not guitar-adjacent. And also it’s August, when no one in their right mind wants to be anywhere near South Florida.

Pro tip: the weekend of Feb. 2, the weekend Miami hosts the Super Bowl, will not be super affordable.

The new King Deluxe room at the Hard Rock hotels. DANEIL NEWCOMB Architectural Photography Inc

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Opens: Oct. 24

Rates, packages and reservations: 866-502-7529 or hardrockholly.com