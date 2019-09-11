The new guitar hotel will have an indoor-outdoor nightclub with a pool. Expect insane parties

Hard Rock Guitar Hotel A look at the construction of the Hard Rock's new guitar shaped hotel, which is set to open in October 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the construction of the Hard Rock's new guitar shaped hotel, which is set to open in October 2019.

The giant guitar hotel complex just keeps getting more giant.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, home to the only guitar-shaped hotel in the solar system, has just announced a new piece to its massive $1.5 billion expansion puzzle: a 44,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor complex called Daer South Florida.

And Daer is all about the party.

There will be three parts to Daer, which follows the Las Vegas template for clubbing: there’s a nightclub, a poolside day club and a rooftop spot where you will be able to gaze upon all the majestic beauty of west Hollywood and beyond.

But let’s talk about the pool. We love pools and so do millennials, especially if the alcohol is flowing around them. The 21,130-square-foot day club will have a pool, sure, but also two dipping pools. We’re not sure what those are, but we’re pretty sure they’re amazing. They’re extra pools!

There will also be 13 private cabanas, a bunch of daybeds and - of course - a DJ booth with a 40-foot LED screen. This is not where you go when you want solitude and peace.

In addition to the part that’s a nightclub, the 18,800-square-foot indoor part of Daer will feature 45 VIP gaming tables with blackjack, baccarat and other table games. Move a giant folding glass window and voila! The venue turns into an indoor-outdoor space.

Meanwhile, things get real up on the rooftop, which over looks the Hard Rock Hollywood’s lagoon and pool area. We hear you’ll be able to get a great view of the Bora Bora villas, where we plan to move.

This rendering of the pool at the new Daer South Florida dayclub makes us never want to leave.

This is the second location for Daer (there’s one in Atlantic City, N.J.). If you’re interested in working at Daer South Florida, there’s a job fair Sept. 11-13 at the hotel, which is seeking full and part time employees for production, food and beverage, security and nightlife positions.

The new hotel opens Oct. 24. The new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue opens Oct. 25 with a concert by Maroon Five.

This rendering shows the lagoon and Bora Bora villages at the Hard Rock Hollywood. Can we just live there?

Daer South Florida

Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Davie

Hours: Nightclub will be open from 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; day club open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Reservations for the hotel: 866-502-7529 or hardrockholly.com