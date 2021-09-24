How scary do you want Halloween to be? Here are events in Miami for kids and horror fans

You want to see something really scary? Check out these Halloween events in and around Miami.

Ah, fall. That glorious time in Miami where it’s still 97 degrees and we’re all still keeping our eyes peeled for the Next Hurricane of Our Nightmares.

But this time of year, scary can be fun. Halloween is on its way, and with it comes events at which you can indulge in some autumn fun. Even if you are sweating a little.

Here are a few of the Halloween activities around town. Some are kid-friendly; others involve zombies. Choose your destination with care.

Haunted Circus

The Haunted Circus at Tropical Park in Miami.

Meet ghost clowns, a mad ringmaster, and acrobats at this family-friendly circus at Tropical Park’s equestrian arena. You can also carve pumpkins, get a tarot card reading and find your way through a horror maze. For an extra cost, there’s a petting zoo for kids.

Now through Oct. 31, Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; tickets start at $29.40; hauntedcircusmiami.com

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Some of the least creepy faces you’ll see at House of Horror.

It has been three years since this terrifying attraction opened in Miami, and it’s making up for lost time with four extra-creepy haunted houses, rides, food and games. Kids under 6 not admitted into the haunted houses.

Sept. 30-Oct. 31 at Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; $25 and up; www.houseofhorrorcarnival.com

No Way Out at Westland Mall

Survive a zombie apocalypse at the Westland Mall’s No Way Out.

Forget shopping. At this Westland Mall horror show, created by the team that made haunted houses for the Miami Heat and at the Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs, there are two truly scary haunted houses (“Insomnia” and “Sleep Paralysis”) as well as a zombie apocalypse and an interactive experience called “Infected.” There’s also a non-scary section for kids and families that includes a maze.

Sept. 30-Oct 31, Westland Mall, 1675 W 49th St, Hialeah; $25-$35; www.nowayoutmiami.com

The Horrorland

Creepy zombies walk up to your car at The Horrorland. Lock the doors.

At this drive-thru experience at the Aventura Mall, visitors slowly guide their cars through a horror wonderland.

Oct. 1-31, Country Club Road and Abigail Road, across from the Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd; $58.99 per car; www.TheHorrorland.com

The Vampire Circus

The Vampire Circus at Aventura Mall features acrobats.

This family-friendly circus from Live 305 Entertainment, a throwback to the tradition of traveling carnivals, features acrobatics and special effects — and vampires.

Oct. 1-31, Aventura Mall parking lot, corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Abigail Road; tickets start at $39.99; www.TheVampireCircus.com

Halloween Drive and Scream

Watch your favorite monsters from the safety of your car at Drive and Scream.

Don’t let the name fool you — this drive thru experience is spooky but family-friendly (if your family enjoys roaming zombies, dancing skeletons and other creepy creatures). You follow six different routes, then park and get out at The Final Resting Place for games, DJs, food and beverage stands and photo opps with your favorite monsters. The tour takes about 45 minutes.

Oct. 1-Nov. 1, Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy,; $60 per car; www.driveandscream.com

Spooky Symphony

The Greater Miami Youth Symphony with Alhambra Orchestra musicians performs an hour of movie themes and eerie classical favorites as video images are projected behind the orchestra. Wear a costume to feel extra Halloweeny.

4 p.m. Oct. 24, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St.; free tickets required; get them at the theater box office or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.

Zoo Boo

Kids can wear costumes for contests and photo opps and watch animals eat their Halloween treats at Zoo Boo. Tony Alejandro Espinoza

Kids under 12 and their families can trick or treat at Zoo Boo, which features face painting, costume contests, crafts and character meet-and-greet. You can also watch some of Zoo Miami’s animals enjoy their own Halloween treats.

Oct. 30-31, Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami; free with zoo admission; www.zoomiami.org or 305-251-0400.

