You don’t need to leave the car to get scared at this Halloween drive-thru in Aventura

We don’t know who or what this terrifying, evil ghoul is, but we would really appreciate it if she would get away from our car.

Lock your doors and gather your courage. The scariest drive-thru experience is lurching its way back to Miami-Dade County, just in time for Halloween.

For the second consecutive year, The Horrorland arrives in Aventura with a grim sense of humor and eight separate haunted houses that you can experience from the safety of your car.

Judging from what’s going on here, we’re happy to cower in our vehicle.

Not sure what’s happening here, but this does not seem at all sanitary.

The drive-thru concept, which will be set up this year in the parking lot of the Aventura Mall, was born in 2020 during the first year of the COVID pandemic. The idea is provide a little Halloween fun for people who don’t feel quite safe health-wise in an enclosed, traditional haunted house setting. In keeping with COVID safety protocols, all tickets much be purchased online in advance.

“The beauty of this immersive experience is that participants are protagonists in a horror movie that’s happening around them in real-time — and it’s all done from the safety of their cars,” said Francisco Santos, CEO and director of Live305 Entertainment, in a statement.

Santos is a Cirque du Soleil veteran, with more than 20 years’ experience in the experimental entertainment business, which explains The Horrorland’s elaborate theatrical sets, movie-quality makeup and super creepy special effects.

So just how frightening is this drive thru? Let’s just say it’s a lot scarier than waiting in line at Pollo Tropical, because even though it may take Pollo Tropical forever to get your TropiChop to you, at least this guy isn’t roaming through the parking lot.

Honestly, we’ll just skip Christmas if this is what it brings.

The experience lasts about 30 minutes and isn’t recommended for children under 10 (or any adults who might be tempted to leap out of the car in terror — you must stay inside for the duration of the drive). A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Aventura Police Foundation.

The Horrorland

Where: Country Club Road and Abigail Road, right across from the Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

When: Oct. 1-31

Hours: 7-11 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m.-midnight. on Friday and Saturday

Tickets: Starting at $58.99 per vehicle; not recommended for kids under 10; available online only at www.TheHorrorland.com

We’re guessing those stains around his mouth aren’t from drinking grape juice.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 6:00 AM.