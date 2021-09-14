After three years, the most terrifying Halloween attraction in Miami is returning

Just a few of the nice people you’ll find at the Halloween-themed House of Horror Haunted Carnival.

House of Horror thinks it’s time to scare you again.

It has been three years since screams rang out at the edgy, terrifying Halloween attraction (it took a break in 2019 and, thanks to the even more terrifying COVID, it didn’t open in 2020). But House of Horror Haunted Carnival returns this month to Miami International Mall with rides, games, food — and not one but four haunted houses for you to brave.

And you’re going to need to be brave. The haunted houses are so scary kids under 7 aren’t allowed in them. Here’s a preview:

“Mall Mayhem”: The mannequins are monstrous and sales clerks are lunatics (even more so than usual), and you really, really don’t want to go in the dressing rooms. What you’ll find there is even more horrifying than standing in front of a three-way mirror in a thong.

“Toxic Apocalypse”: No doubt inspired by the events of 2020, this urban jungle is a hotbed of infection either because of something you touch or something that touches you. Now you know why your mom told you to wash your hands all the time.

“1455 Asylum”: Suffer from the mother of all panic attacks amid deranged doctors and crazed patients.

The final haunted house is Scare X Studios, where you become part of the interactive experience. Social media has never been so creepy (wait, yes, it has).

The rides are going to seem tame after this. Be sure to order extra popcorn for comfort.

Tickets to the House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall include unlimited rides.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Where: Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 31

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday

Tickets: $25 weekday and $35 weekends for ages 7 and up if purchased online; $30 weekday and $40 weekend for ages 7 and up if purchased at door. $20 for under 6. All general admission adult tickets include entrance into the carnival and Scare X Studios, unlimited rides and one time entrance into each of the three haunted houses. Child’s ticket is the same except no entrance into the haunted houses.

To purchase: www.houseofhorrorcarnival.com