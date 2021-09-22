Why is there a tent at Aventura Mall? There’s a circus coming to town - with vampires

Expect lots of acrobatics at The Vampire Circus, coming to the Aventura Mall in October.

If you have driven past the Aventura Mall and wondered what was in the circus tent rising in the parking lot along Biscayne Boulevard, we have an answer.

Vampires.

OK, not real vampires (probably, but get some extra garlic and sharpen a stake just in case). What will play out under the tent is The Vampire Circus, a Halloween-themed experience for all ages. That means you can bring the kids without them suffering through too many nightmares.

The circus is built around a story involving Count Dracula, who has dreamed up a grand and bloodthirsty plan: He opens a traveling circus with the goal of turning humans into an army of the undead to do his bidding.

Created by artistic director Francisco Santos of Live 305 Entertainment, The Vampire Circus is inspired by the tradition of traveling carnivals and will feature acrobatic acts of strength and balance and include special effects. Performances run about 90 minutes and are family-friendly.

If you prefer your Halloween entertainment to be a bit more terrifying and less family friendly, you can drive to a different part of the mall parking lot for The Horrorland, a drive-thru Halloween experience. Also produced by Live 305 Entertainment and a brainchild of Santos, it is not recommended for kids under 10.

For either event, tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.

A member of The Vampire Circus takes aim — with her toes.

The Vampire Circus

Where: Aventura Mall parking lot, corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Abigail Road

When: Oct. 1-31

Performances: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: Start at $39.99 and available online only www.TheVampireCircus.com

