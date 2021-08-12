This eerie circus is coming to Tropical Park to get Miami in the Halloween mood

The Haunted Circus opens at Miami’s Tropical Park in September.

There’s a new circus coming to town, but it’s not your typical big top.

The Haunted Circus features ghost clowns, a mad ringmaster, and a mystery to solve. But don’t worry. Even though it opens in the month leading up to Halloween, this carnival is eerie, not terrifying. You can carve pumpkins, get a tarot card reading or watch a high-flying acrobatics show with no fear that bloodthirsty ghouls will jump out of the shadows.

The Haunted Circus, which opens in September at the equestrian center at Miami’s Tropical Park, is the first event for Clowns Incorporated, a new branch of the event planning group responsible for putting together attractions like the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach. Co-founder Kristina Drobach says the event is geared to families.

“It’s not too boring for adults and not too scary for kids,” said Drobach, who added that the group is also planning a Christmas-themed event at Tropical Park for November and December.

The carnival also includes a petting zoo, which will cost extra, and a horror maze. There’s also the mystery all guests are asked to help solve involving a missing acrobat. But you don’t have to work on the puzzle if you don’t want. Order something to eat and drink from the vendors and watch gymnasts soar overhead.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Parking is free at the park, right now the site of COVID testing and vaccinations. The event and park management will have staff on hand during the Haunted Circus to direct drivers to parking for the show and to testing or vaccination areas.

“Peak time for the testing/vaccination lines is weekday mornings,” park management said in a statement. “Weekend volume is much lower, and we don’t anticipate any issues since the circus is taking place in a separate area.”

Park management will reevaluate the plan as necessary.

Haunted Circus

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami

When: Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays; 10am-midnight Saturdays and Sundays; The Haunted Circus may add shows on Thursday, depending on ticket sales.

Tickets: $29.40-$39.90 general admission; kids under 3 free; $88.90 and up for VIP, includes line-jump, personal photographer and gifts ; hauntedcircusmiami.com

More information: 305-392-2255