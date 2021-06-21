Things To Do
Your Tik Tok is dull. Your Insta is ugly. Upgrade your content at these fun Miami spots
If there is one thing we know about Miami, it is that people love to take pictures and videos of themselves. All the time.
Yes, that includes you. Don’t argue.
Most of the best spots to boost your TikTok or Instagram profile will cost you. if you’re cheap? Head to the beach on a sunny day; it’s hard to take a bad video there.
Otherwise, here are a few places to try:
One of the digital Van Gogh exhibits
Both immersive exhibits feature digitized works of the Dutch painter that move and flow. If you can’t take a good photo here you’re not trying hard enough.
“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St., Miami
“Beyond Van Gogh”: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave., Miami
Wynwood Walls
The OG Miami photo spot is no longer free, but that makes things a lot less crowded, so now it will be easier to get your selfie without a bunch of randos wandering into the shot.
2520 NW Second Ave., Miami
Superblue
You’ve probably already seen videos shot at Miami’s newest permanent art experience.
1101 NW 23rd St, Miami
The Social Hub
The Social Hub space at Brickell City Centre has 18 stations for your picture-taking pleasure.
Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; on the third floor of the north wing.
The Selfie Museum
The Selfie Museum has more than 25 photo stations including the requisite giant wings and happy face emois. How can you resist?
179 NW 25th St., Miami.
Museum of Illusions
This Lincoln Road spot offers optical illusions; it’s trickier to get a good photo here than you think, so read our tips for making the most out of your time there.
536 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
Womanish
The newest selfie spot in Wynwood opens June 30 with a focus, it says, on empowering women.
317 NW 28th St. Miami
