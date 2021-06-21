Your Tik Tok is dull. Your Insta is ugly. Upgrade your content at these fun Miami spots

If there is one thing we know about Miami, it is that people love to take pictures and videos of themselves. All the time.

Yes, that includes you. Don’t argue.

Most of the best spots to boost your TikTok or Instagram profile will cost you. if you’re cheap? Head to the beach on a sunny day; it’s hard to take a bad video there.

Otherwise, here are a few places to try:

One of the digital Van Gogh exhibits

Both immersive exhibits feature digitized works of the Dutch painter that move and flow. If you can’t take a good photo here you’re not trying hard enough.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St., Miami

“Beyond Van Gogh”: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave., Miami

Wynwood Walls

You have to buy a ticket now at Wynwood Walls, but the murals are there to be your backdrop.

The OG Miami photo spot is no longer free, but that makes things a lot less crowded, so now it will be easier to get your selfie without a bunch of randos wandering into the shot.

2520 NW Second Ave., Miami

Superblue

A visitor at a colorful spot at Superblue. Matias J. Ocner

You’ve probably already seen videos shot at Miami’s newest permanent art experience.

1101 NW 23rd St, Miami

The Social Hub

Strike a pose at The Social Hub in Brickell.

The Social Hub space at Brickell City Centre has 18 stations for your picture-taking pleasure.

Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; on the third floor of the north wing.

The Selfie Museum

The Selfie Museum in Wynwood. The Selfie Museum in Wynwood

The Selfie Museum has more than 25 photo stations including the requisite giant wings and happy face emois. How can you resist?

179 NW 25th St., Miami.

Museum of Illusions

This really isn’t as scary as it looks.

This Lincoln Road spot offers optical illusions; it’s trickier to get a good photo here than you think, so read our tips for making the most out of your time there.

536 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Womanish

Take photos of you and your friends at “Womanish,” which opens June 30 in Wynwood. Paul Elliott

The newest selfie spot in Wynwood opens June 30 with a focus, it says, on empowering women.

317 NW 28th St. Miami