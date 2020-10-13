The Selfie Museum just opened in Wynwood. Strike a pose and take your maskie

Miami Herald Logo
While you were busy hibernating, hoarding TP and doomscrolling, a new museum in Miami was taking shape.

A museum dedicated to something everyone hates to love: the selfie.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, you can visit this Wynwood spot and take all the hedonistic, fun pictures you desire. Mask on, or mask off.

This brings to mind: Is a selfie with a mask called a maskie? We digress.

“Hello Miami! The ultimate fun house is coming to you!” wrote the establishment on Instagram over the summer with a tease of what was to come. “We take photo ops to an entirely new level of awesomeness.”

Eat more hole foods •••• in frame: @jess_onega @nohealanib

The 3,000 square foot “immersive” space features 25-plus installations, murals, local art, and creative backdrops. Bananas, gumball machines, giant wings, happy face emojis, a wall of donuts. They’ve got it all for the ‘Gram.

Now back to the not so fun part: COVID restrictions, because this is 2020.

Manager Michael Timothy tells the Miami Herald the staff is taking all necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Think contactless payments, hand sanitizer stations, enforced social distancing and reduced capacity. The space can accommodate 200 people but it’s currently operating at around 20 percent, he said.

After guests visit a room, it is thoroughly cleaned and wiped down before the next person can enter, Timothy says. Masks are “encouraged,” but can be taken off once the posing begins.

“We’re on top of things,” he said. “We are trying to be safe and considerate and above the standard and have fun, too.“

Selfie Museum

179 NW 25th St., Miami. Adult tickets: $29 on weekdays, $34 on weekends. Kids age 5-12, $22. Four and under, free. 305-549-5020; www.miamiselfiemuseum.com

