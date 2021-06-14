Bring your phone and self esteem: Miami’s new selfie experience aims to empower women

“Womanish” opens later this month in Wynwood.

Miami loves its selfie spots — and there’s a new one opening in Wynwood this month.

From sisters Dionna and Danyelle Gray and creative director Emily Dahlquist comes the interactive experience “Womanish,” which opened in 2020 in Chicago during the pandemic with the idea of celebrating women.

Like the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach, the Selfie Museum in Wynwood and The Social Hub in Brickell, the exhibit will feature different rooms decorated and designed for your selfie-ing pleasure. But in this case, each of the 16 rooms will exemplify what its creators call an “ ‘ish’ factor of womanhood.” Like “Selfish” or “Moodyish” or “Consumerish” or “Childish.”

There’s also a “Censoredish” that seems to involve bananas. We’re not going to judge. You be you and do what you will with the fruit.

One of the selfie stations at “Womanish.” Brianna Gray

“This experience is a culturally-inclusive safe space that provokes imagination, conversation and change around breaking single-definition stereotypes,” said Dionna Gray in a press release. “ ‘Womanish’ is more than an exhibit, it’s a pro-womxn empowerment movement. No matter how you identify, you will be able to encounter, contemplate, and connect with some components of the unique installations and curated programming we have.”

Women, womxn and everybody else is welcome to take photos with their phones. But visitors can also rent a Polaroid camera that comes with 10 prints for a more retro feel.

But the exhibit is about more than feeding your Instagram, Danyelle Gray says.

“ ‘Womanish’ is bringing awareness to important womxn issues in our exhibit, such as the pink tax, mental health, the gender pay gap and much more,” she said in a press release.

Brianna Gray

“Womanish”

Where: 317 NW 28th St. Miami

When: Opens June 30

Hours: 3:30-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-9:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: $35 for a 75-minute set, but upgrades are available; kids 4 and under free; www.wearewomanish.com

Take photos of you and your friends at “Womanish,” which opens June 30 in Wynwood. Paul Elliott