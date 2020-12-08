Miami Herald Logo
This pop star just lit up Miami’s favorite Christmas tree. Your 2020 holidays are saved

Miami.com file

Fact: The holidays are going to be weird this year.

Nine months into this COVID-19 pandemic, we are still wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands like crazy. So instead if whinging and throwing tantrums about the CDC recommendations, embrace them.

One thing locals can do to celebrate the season is go see the huge, beautiful tree at Bayfront Park downtown.

On Monday night, Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio showed up to do the lighting honors with Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The so called La Chica Dorada, accompanied by her son Andrea, 11, and Santa Claus, stepped up to the podium and counted down. “Uno, dos, tres!”

Rubio, 49, later posted a picture on Instagram smiling, her arms open wide, in front of the 50-foot Rocky Mountain pine: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Except for all the face masks, the festive event did appear normal-ish and for that, we are grateful.

Info: Bayfront Park, 301 North Biscayne Blvd., www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
