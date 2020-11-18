This year, even Christmas has a drive through, at least at Tamiami Park in Miami

“Santa’s Spectacular,” a musical drive-through holiday-themed performance, opens this month at Tamiami Park.

2020 is the year of the drive-through event — and apparently Christmas won’t be any different.

Event production agency Swarm is presenting “Santa’s Spectacular.” a drive-through musical extravaganza, at Tamiami Park in Miami this holiday season. You just round up the kids, pack them in the car and drive through the show, singing along and waving at your favorite holiday characters.

Of course, you are allowed to leave the car for some holiday cheer if you want. There’s also an outdoor market and a wreath bar, where you can create your own one-of-a-kind holiday wreath. The kids can make their own gingerbread men, and if you choose to go at night, you’ll see festive holiday lights.

You can also take photos at various photo opportunities and, if you are over 21, visit the Cocktail Lodge. Even Santa needs a nice cocktail to get through the holidays.

Tickets are available online, and you must arrive during your scheduled time. Tickets are not refundable rain or shine.

Santa’s Spectacular

Where: Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St, Miami; enter on Coral Way and 114th Avenue

When: Select dates from Nov. 28-Dec. 23

Tickets: $15-$55 per car at eventbrite.com

