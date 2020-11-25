Miami Herald Logo
Spending the holidays with The Grinch at Aventura Mall is so 2020 — and we love it

The Grinch is practically the poster child for Christmas 2020.

Yes, the holidays are bound to be a bit different this year. But you can still un-celebrate the pandemic era with everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss meanie, starting Friday, Nov. 27, at Aventura Mall.

At the Grinch’s Grotto, through Dec. 31, masked guests will enter the famed green grump’s lair. Then you can start blowing up your Insta stories with such backdrops as a burlap sack of presents; a Charlie Brown-esque tree; and signs with lyrics from the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

We personally favor the signs that read “Stink, stank, stunk!” and “You’re a mean one, 2020,” to fully encapsulate the past hellacious eight months.

“If there was ever a year where The Grinch really would take over the holiday season, it’s 2020,” said Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live events company, which mounted the exhibit. “It’s been said even the meanest soul is moved by Christmas and at its core this Dr. Seuss story is about finding your own way to redemption.”

Your $50 ticket includes up to five people in a party, a private photo experience with The Grinch, a complimentary ornament, and a 6 x 8 photo souvenir. This one you’ve got to frame, folks.

Reserve at www.grinchgrotto.com. Space will be “very limited” to ensure social distancing, organizers say.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
