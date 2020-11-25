Spending the holidays with The Grinch at Aventura Mall is so 2020 — and we love it

The Grinch is practically the poster child for Christmas 2020.

Yes, the holidays are bound to be a bit different this year. But you can still un-celebrate the pandemic era with everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss meanie, starting Friday, Nov. 27, at Aventura Mall.

At the Grinch’s Grotto, through Dec. 31, masked guests will enter the famed green grump’s lair. Then you can start blowing up your Insta stories with such backdrops as a burlap sack of presents; a Charlie Brown-esque tree; and signs with lyrics from the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

We personally favor the signs that read “Stink, stank, stunk!” and “You’re a mean one, 2020,” to fully encapsulate the past hellacious eight months.

“If there was ever a year where The Grinch really would take over the holiday season, it’s 2020,” said Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live events company, which mounted the exhibit. “It’s been said even the meanest soul is moved by Christmas and at its core this Dr. Seuss story is about finding your own way to redemption.”

Your $50 ticket includes up to five people in a party, a private photo experience with The Grinch, a complimentary ornament, and a 6 x 8 photo souvenir. This one you’ve got to frame, folks.

Reserve at www.grinchgrotto.com. Space will be “very limited” to ensure social distancing, organizers say.