Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Things To Do

A million lights and ugly sweaters: This holiday celebration will light up Zoo Miami

Zoo Lights lit up Zoo Miami in 2019 — and will do it again in 2020.
Zoo Lights lit up Zoo Miami in 2019 — and will do it again in 2020. © LOUIS CRUZ

Zoo Miami is lighting up again, just in time for the holidays.

Zoo Lights are coming back to Zoo Miami, with LED displays, animal-shaped lights — zebras! a rhino! lions! — and a new 26-foot-tall LED Christmas tree. And of course, an appearance by Santa Claus.

The celebration, which begins Nov. 27, also includes a series of themed nights where you’re encouraged to dress up like some of your favorite characters (or just come your pajamas):

Nov. 27-28: PJ and Onesie Nights

Dec. 4-5: Ugly Sweater Nights

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dec. 11-12: Galactic Nights (dress up as your favorite characters from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”).

Dec. 18-19: Santa, Mrs. Santa and Elf Lookalike Night

Dec. 20 and Dec 23: Superhero Nights

Pro tip: If you’re going, order tickets early online; they get more expensive as the season progresses. If you want hot chocolate and cookies with your visit, buy a package.

The zoo will close at 4 p.m. on Zoo Lights nights.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
DSC_8131.jpg
Even the zebras light up at Zoo Lights. © LOUIS CRUZ

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami

Where: 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami

When: 6:30-10 p.m. on select nights from Nov. 27-Dec. 27

Price: Early bird online admission $17.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids through Nov. 23; from Nov. 24-Dec. 27 regular admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids. Early bird Zoo Lights packages include admission, hot chocolate and cookies and cost $20.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids through Nov. 23; after that they’re $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for kids.

Tickets: shop.zoomiami.org

DSC_8155.jpg
Zoo Lights 2019 at Zoo Miami © LOUIS CRUZ
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service