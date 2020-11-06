A million lights and ugly sweaters: This holiday celebration will light up Zoo Miami

Zoo Lights lit up Zoo Miami in 2019 — and will do it again in 2020.

Zoo Miami is lighting up again, just in time for the holidays.

Zoo Lights are coming back to Zoo Miami, with LED displays, animal-shaped lights — zebras! a rhino! lions! — and a new 26-foot-tall LED Christmas tree. And of course, an appearance by Santa Claus.

The celebration, which begins Nov. 27, also includes a series of themed nights where you’re encouraged to dress up like some of your favorite characters (or just come your pajamas):

Nov. 27-28: PJ and Onesie Nights

Dec. 4-5: Ugly Sweater Nights

Dec. 11-12: Galactic Nights (dress up as your favorite characters from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”).

Dec. 18-19: Santa, Mrs. Santa and Elf Lookalike Night

Dec. 20 and Dec 23: Superhero Nights

Pro tip: If you’re going, order tickets early online; they get more expensive as the season progresses. If you want hot chocolate and cookies with your visit, buy a package.

The zoo will close at 4 p.m. on Zoo Lights nights.

Even the zebras light up at Zoo Lights. © LOUIS CRUZ

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami

Where: 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami

When: 6:30-10 p.m. on select nights from Nov. 27-Dec. 27

Price: Early bird online admission $17.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids through Nov. 23; from Nov. 24-Dec. 27 regular admission is $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids. Early bird Zoo Lights packages include admission, hot chocolate and cookies and cost $20.95 for adults, $18.95 for kids through Nov. 23; after that they’re $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for kids.

Tickets: shop.zoomiami.org

Zoo Lights 2019 at Zoo Miami © LOUIS CRUZ