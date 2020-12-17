Are you ready for the holidays? Here’s what’s open in Miami this weekend

Welcome to the week before Christmas. Do you know where your sanity is?

Yes, because even though you’re still trying to order gifts online and your kids are done with school for the year, you have learned to how to cope. We hope.

Still, you might want to get out this weekend in a socially distanced kind of way.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami if you do.

Don’t plan on a late night: Miami-Dade curfew remains from midnight until 6 a.m., and Miami city police plan to enforce the curfew as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. Masks are still required in most businesses so mask up.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Wynwood Walls reopens: The outdoor attraction reopens Dec. 18 with a new system (you’ll need to order tickets online ahead of time for social distancing). Tickets are free through Jan. 18.

Drive-In Groovy: Hip hop star Rick Ross and friends will perform a socially-distant concert at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. Doors open at 8:30 p.m Dec. 19; show starts 9:30 pm. Tickets $96; www.driveingroovy.com.

Holiday events: You can check out Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami or this drive-thru family show at Tamiami Park.

RESTAURANTS

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.

If you’re planning to eat out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, these restaurants are open with special holiday menus. Make reservations soon.

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are open.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

Beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley remains closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Zip line through the trees at the new Jungle Island.

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Jungle Island: Open

Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021

Dezerland Park: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Open

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Miami Seaquarium: Open

Wynwood Walls: Open

Coral Castle: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed