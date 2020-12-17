Things To Do
Are you ready for the holidays? Here’s what’s open in Miami this weekend
Welcome to the week before Christmas. Do you know where your sanity is?
Yes, because even though you’re still trying to order gifts online and your kids are done with school for the year, you have learned to how to cope. We hope.
Still, you might want to get out this weekend in a socially distanced kind of way.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami if you do.
Don’t plan on a late night: Miami-Dade curfew remains from midnight until 6 a.m., and Miami city police plan to enforce the curfew as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. Masks are still required in most businesses so mask up.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Wynwood Walls reopens: The outdoor attraction reopens Dec. 18 with a new system (you’ll need to order tickets online ahead of time for social distancing). Tickets are free through Jan. 18.
Drive-In Groovy: Hip hop star Rick Ross and friends will perform a socially-distant concert at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. Doors open at 8:30 p.m Dec. 19; show starts 9:30 pm. Tickets $96; www.driveingroovy.com.
Holiday events: You can check out Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami or this drive-thru family show at Tamiami Park.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options.
If you’re planning to eat out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, these restaurants are open with special holiday menus. Make reservations soon.
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are open.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
Beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley remains closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Jungle Island: Open
Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021
Dezerland Park: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Open
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Miami Seaquarium: Open
Wynwood Walls: Open
Coral Castle: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
Comments