Rick Ross will host a socially distant concert in South Florida. Well, he’s going to try

Ring in the holiday season this weekend with a local rap legend and some of his closest pals.

On Saturday night, The Boss, aka Rick Ross, will be performing at a “socially distanced” concert at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

The host, a live event company called Drive-In Groovy, is getting this pandemic event thing down to a science. Saturday night’s show is a kickoff to a drive-in concert series traveling around the country.

No, you don’t have to stay in your vehicle, but you can’t be out there hugging on strangers, OK?

At this local event, attendees will get assigned seats that are spaced apart, a Groovy spokeswoman tells the Miami Herald.

You can get up and buy food at concessions but will be staggered in different groups so that you can wait in line six feet apart from other guests.

It’s unclear what songs Ross will perform, but we do know Rozay hustles every day, and has an album coming out next year, “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been.”

Also on Saturday’s roster: rapper Eighty8 (born Justine Tate) and some “surprise” cameos.

Masks are mandatory, fam. But you know the drill by now.

“Having a blast while staying safe is the main objective, we provide both!” Groovy event organizers say in a release. “Park your car, walk in, get comfy and get ready to groove.”

Details: Doors open at 8:30 p.m.; show at 9:30 pm. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar. Rick Ross is set to go on at 10:45 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets from $96 per vehicle. www.driveingroovy.com.